Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Works 4.1 innings in rehab start

Stroman (shoulder) threw 4.1 innings in a rehab start Wednesday for High-A Dunedin, giving up two runs on one hit and four walks while striking out three.

After completing a three-inning simulated game last weekend without issue, Stroman raised his pitch count to 60 while pitching in an uncontrolled setting for the first time since May 8. The Blue Jays have yet to announce the next step for Stroman, but it's possible that he could be activated from the 10-day disabled list early next week to rejoin the rotation for the team's two-game set against Atlanta. Stroman likely would have a restricted pitch count if he were to start Tuesday or Wednesday, however, which could make the Blue Jays more inclined to have him take the hill once more in the minors before returning from the DL. Expect the Blue Jays to clarify their plans for Stroman at some point over the weekend.