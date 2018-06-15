Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Works 4.1 innings in rehab start
Stroman (shoulder) threw 4.1 innings in a rehab start Wednesday for High-A Dunedin, giving up two runs on one hit and four walks while striking out three.
After completing a three-inning simulated game last weekend without issue, Stroman raised his pitch count to 60 while pitching in an uncontrolled setting for the first time since May 8. The Blue Jays have yet to announce the next step for Stroman, but it's possible that he could be activated from the 10-day disabled list early next week to rejoin the rotation for the team's two-game set against Atlanta. Stroman likely would have a restricted pitch count if he were to start Tuesday or Wednesday, however, which could make the Blue Jays more inclined to have him take the hill once more in the minors before returning from the DL. Expect the Blue Jays to clarify their plans for Stroman at some point over the weekend.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Will make High-A rehab start•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Slated for rehab outing Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Set for simulated game Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Continues to make progress•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Set to throw this week•
-
Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Scheduled to toss bullpen•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...
-
Which closers can you trust, really?
There's a difference in the way managers have approached the ninth inning this season, and...
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...