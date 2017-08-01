Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Wraps up wildly effective July

Stroman went 1-1 with a 2.03 ERA in July -- his best such mark for any month of the campaign -- with 25 strikeouts over five starts and 31 innings.

The right-hander was effectively wild last month, posting a career-worst 14.5 percent walk rate. It wasn't just free passes that hurt Stroman, as his 19.1 percent strikeout frequency was a season low. That said, opponents' hard-contact rate dropped, and for the first time in his four-year career, Stroman did not give up a home run all month. The 26-year-old will enter August with a 3.08 ERA, sixth-best in the American League.