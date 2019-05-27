Blue Jays' Marcus Stroman: Yields one run in win
Stroman (3-6) allowed one run on five hits with two strikeouts and one walk across five innings to earn a victory against the Padres on Sunday.
The 28-year-old managed to yield only one run despite six walks in his last outing. This time out, he displayed much more control and again allowed just one earned run for the third straight start. He's still only 3-6, but Stroman now owns a 2.74 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 57 strikeouts in 69 innings this season. His next start is scheduled against the Rockies on Saturday.
