Leiter was claimed off waivers by Toronto on Saturday.

The 27-year-old has a 5.03 ERA in 107.1 career major-league innings, though his underlying numbers are respectable. His 8.1 percent career walk rate is roughly average, while his 20.3 percent strikeout rate is slightly below-average and his 49.1 percent groundball rate is above-average, suggesting that he could at least be a competent swingman.

