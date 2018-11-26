Leiter was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Monday.

Leiter was dropped from the Blue Jays' 40-man roster in order to clear room for Oliver Drake, who was claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay in a corresponding roster move. The 27-year-old right-hander split time with the Phillies and Blue Jays in 2018, posting a combined 7.71 ERA, 2.01 WHIP and 22:12 K:BB across 23.1 innings.

