Chapman went 3-for-5 with a grand slam, a walk, five total RBI and a stolen base during Sunday's 12-11 win over the Angels in 10 innings.

The third baseman helped Toronto overcome a six-run deficit with his first career grand slam during the sixth inning, and he followed up with an RBI single in the seventh. It's already Chapman's fourth three-hit effort of the season through 10 games, and he's hitting .475 and is tied for the league lead with 14 RBI.