Chapman went 3-for-6 with a two-run home run and two additional runs and RBI in Friday's 28-5 win over the Red Sox.

The four RBI and three runs established new season-high marks for Chapman, whose achievements might have drawn more attention had the rest of the Toronto lineup not gone off as well. Toronto scored 25 of its franchise-record 28 runs in the first five innings alone, with the Nos. 6 through 9 hitters -- Lourdes Gurriel, Chapman, Santiago Espinal and Danny Jansen -- crossing home 14 times on the night.