Chapman was removed in the bottom of the sixth inning of Sunday's game against the Guardians due to an inflamed right middle finger. He went 0-for-1 with a walk prior to being lifted for a pinch hitter.

As Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star notes, the injury is to the same finger that Chapman pinched two weeks ago during an accident in the weight room. He ended up missing three straight games due to the injury before returning to the lineup Friday and starting in each of the last nine contests while going 5-for-32 with three walks against 14 strikeouts. The likes of Cavan Biggio, Santiago Espinal and Davis Schneider could all be in store for added opportunities in the Toronto infield during the upcoming week if either Chapman or Bo Bichette (quadricep) misses time due to the injury he sustained Sunday.