Chapman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 9-2 loss against the Astros.
After Houston struck for seven runs in the bottom of the first, Matt Chapman put Toronto on the board with a solo blast in the second, marking his fourth homer of the season. However, the third baseman proceeded to strike out in each of his next three plate appearances. After totaling 23 hits and 15 RBI in his first 12 games, Chapman has just two hits and one RBI over his past four starts.
