Chapman will start at third base and bat fifth in Sunday's game against the Angels.

After going 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run in Saturday's 6-5 win, Chapman will climb from the No. 7 spot in the order to fifth. Chapman's rise up the lineup corresponds with Vladimir Guerrero (wrist) and Teoscar Hernandez (rest day) taking a seat Sunday, so Chapman may still find himself in a bottom-third spot in the order in spite of Saturday's strong day at the plate.