Chapman went 2-for-3 with a solo homer, a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's victory over Miami.

Chapman led off the second inning with a double, which kick-started a five-run inning for Toronto as they jumped on Sandy Alcantara early. The third baseman then added a leadoff homer in the eighth, his tenth of the season, giving the Blue Jays a late insurance run. It was a nice showing for Chapman, who is still hitting just .206 in June after the two-hit performance, though he has recorded two hits and a walk in back-to-back games now.