Chapman went 2-for-3 with a homer, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Red Sox. He also stole a base.

Chapman's two-run blast in the bottom of the eighth brought the Blue Jays back within one run of the Red Sox, though the team's late comeback effort would ultimately fall short. The third baseman reached base three times in the contest and recorded his first multi-RBI game since June 11 against the Twins. It was also the first time in 13 games that Chapman didn't have at least one strikeout.