Chapman went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI and a walk in Thursday's 5-3 win against the Tigers.

Chapman gave Toronto its first lead with a two-run shot to left field in the fourth inning, and he tacked on a solo shot in the sixth. The third baseman extended his hitting streak to seven games with the pair of long balls, and he's hitting a robust .520 (13-for-25) with three homers, nine RBI and nine runs over that stretch. Chapman is still batting just .245 on the season, but he's posted a .320 mark through 22 games in July.