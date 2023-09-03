Chapman (finger) said Sunday that he's hopeful to resuming swinging a bat and making throws with the baseball this week while the Blue Jays are in Oakland for a three-game series with the Athletics, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Though Chapman noted that the swelling in his sprained right middle finger has gone down considerably since he landed on the 10-day injured list last Monday, he's still not able to make a fist with his hand. Chapman believes he'll regain more flexibility with the finger in the coming days, in which case he would be able to resume baseball activities. He still may have an outside shot at coming off the IL before next weekend's series with the Royals, though at this stage, Chapman's absence seems likelier to stretch into the following week.