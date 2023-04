Chapman will move up to the cleanup spot for the Blue Jays in Friday's game versus the Yankees, Ben Wagner of Sportsnetreports.

Chapman has been in the cleanup spot some against lefties this season but mostly has batted fifth versus righties. He'll flip-flop with Daulton Varsho on Friday, though, with the Yanks throwing righty Domingo German. Chapman is sporting a blistering .397/.461/.750 slash line with five home runs and 17 RBI.