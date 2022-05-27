site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Matt Chapman: Not in Friday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
Chapman is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels.
Chapman started the past 37 games and will receive a day off while hitting .194 over his last 10 contests. Santiago Espinal will move to the hot corner with Cavan Biggio manning second base.
