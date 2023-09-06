Chapman is still waiting for the swelling and inflammation in his right middle finger to go down before ramping up baseball activities, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Chapman is able to field grounders, but he's not clear to throw yet or swing a bat. He will be re-evaluated when the Blue Jays return home to Toronto on Friday. Presumably, the hope is that he will have made enough progress by then to ramp things up.
