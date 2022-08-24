Chapman went 2-for-4 with a walk, a triple, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Red Sox.

The veteran third baseman put together his first multi-hit effort since Aug. 8 as he continues to underperform his metrics. Chapman is sitting in the 96th percentile in the league in average exit velocity and 94th percentile in barrel rate, but all he has to show for it is a .236/.315/.467 slash line. His numbers have been even worse in August -- .174/.260/.391 through 19 games -- but half his 12 hits on the month have gone for extra bases, including four of his 24 homers on the year.