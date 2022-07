Chapman went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-4 victory over the Red Sox.

Chapman scored on a Raimel Tapia triple in the first inning, then again on a Danny Jansen groundout in the fifth. He also picked up two hits in the game, his fourth multi-hit performance in his last six games. Chapman has gone 11-for-24 during that stretch, raising his batting average from .226 to .237. The third baseman is batting .288 in July after batting .223 from April through June.