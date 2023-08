Chapman was scratched from Toronto's lineup ahead of Sunday's game against the Cubs due to inflammation in his right middle finger, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

The severity of Chapman's injury is unclear, but it is apparently enough to keep him out of Sunday's contest. The Blue Jays will take a closer look at him and should offer more information in the near future. Meanwhile, Santiago Espinal will slide over to third base in Chapman's place, and Paul DeJong will enter at shortstop.