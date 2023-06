Chapman went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Twins.

He took Louie Varland deep in the fifth inning for a two-run shot, helping fuel a Jays comeback from a 6-1 deficit. Chapman has predictably cooled off after his blistering start to the season, and over his last 20 games he's slashing just .194/.277/.417, albeit with four of his nine homers on the year.