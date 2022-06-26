Chapman went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo homer and two total runs scored in Saturday's loss to the Brewers.

Chapman launched a solo shot in the fifth inning to put the Jays on the board and later came around to score on a Lourdes Gurriel single in the ninth. The third baseman now has at least one hit in each of his last three games, raising his batting average to .224. His home run Saturday was his tenth of the season.