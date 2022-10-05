Chapman isn't starting the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Orioles.
Chapman was scheduled to get a day off for Tuesday's matchup before the game was postponed, and he'll instead sit for Wednesday's matinee. Cavan Biggio is starting at the hot corner and batting fifth.
