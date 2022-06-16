Chapman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Orioles due to recurring right wrist soreness, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

The wrist issue kept him out for three straight games before he returned to the lineup Tuesday and slugged home runs in consecutive starts. At this stage, manager Charlie Montoyo said the Blue Jays aren't sure on the extent of Chapman's setback, so he should be viewed as day-to-day heading into the team's weekend series with the Yankees. Santiago Espinal will replace Chapman at third base in Thursday's series finale with Baltimore.