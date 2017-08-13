Blue Jays' Matt Dermody: Called up for bullpen reinforcement
Dermody was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The left-hander will return to the big club to provide an extra arm out of the bullpen after Dominic Leone (personal) was placed on the bereavement list. Dermody has previously made five appearances with the Blue Jays on the season, yielding eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and two walks over four innings. He'll likely be used as a mop-up man or situationally against left-handed hitters.
