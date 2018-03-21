Blue Jays' Matt Dermody: Designated for assignment
Dermody was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
The Blue Jays needed to open up a spot on their 40-man roster following the acquisition of Sam Gaviglio, and Dermody was the odd man out. The 27-year-old has struggled so far in camp, allowing six runs on 11 hits across six frames. He'll take a spin through waivers to determine his landing spot for 2018, though he doesn't figure to serve as anything more than a mop-up man or lefty specialist wherever he lands.
