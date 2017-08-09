Blue Jays' Matt Dermody: Heads back to Buffalo
Dermody will be sent back to Triple-A Buffalo to make room for the Jays' Wednesday starter Nick Tepesch, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet reports.
Dermody is the guy who will continue to bounce between levels depending on what the club needs for any given week. For now, the Jays will be evaluating some new rotation possibilities, so Dermody heads back after a two week stay in Toronto. He's only pitched in five MLB games this year, but the 26-year-old has posted impressive marks (3.29 ERA and 37:9 K:BB) through 32 games and 41 innings with the Bisons.
