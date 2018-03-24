Blue Jays' Matt Dermody: Outrighted to Triple-A
Dermody was outrighted to Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Dermody will stick with in Blue Jays' organization after passing through waivers untouched. The 27-year-old, who split time between Triple-A and the big club last season, will serve as organizational bullpen depth in 2018.
