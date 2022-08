The Blue Jays will call up Gage from Triple-A Buffalo prior to Tuesday's game in Tampa Bay, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gage has a 2.16 ERA at Triple-A since his July 4 demotion. He was effective with Toronto prior to being sent down, posting a 1.38 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 13 innings. The Blue Jays will likely limit his usage to lower-leverage spots in relief while he's up with the big club.