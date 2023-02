Gage was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Gage is cleared off the 40-man roster to make room for Chad Green, who signed a two-year, $8.5 million deal on Tuesday. The southpaw hurler was effective with a 1.38 ERA over 13 innings in 11 appearances with Toronto, and posted a 2.34 ERA in Triple-A Buffalo in his 41 games in the minors. It would not be a surprise at all if he saw interest on the waiver wire or via trade.