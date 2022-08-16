site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jays-matt-peacock-outrighted-to-minors | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Blue Jays' Matt Peacock: Outrighted to minors
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 16, 2022
at
2:04 pm ET
•
1 min read
The
Blue Jays outrighted Peacock to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.
Peacock will remain in the organization after going unclaimed off waivers following the Blue Jays' decision to designate him for assignment last week. The right-hander has yet to debut for Toronto since being claimed off waivers from Kansas City in July.
More News
7D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
12D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
13D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
07/07/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
07/06/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
07/01/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read