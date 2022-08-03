The Blue Jays recalled Peacock from Triple-A Buffalo ahead of Wednesday's game against the Rays, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

Toronto placed starting pitcher Ross Stripling (glute) on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move, but the team will presumably look to trade-deadline pickup Mitch White to fill Stripling's spot in the rotation when it comes up Thursday in Minnesota. Peacock, meanwhile, is in line to serve as a long-relief option out of the bullpen for the duration of his stay with the big club. Over 10 innings in the major this season with the Royals and Diamondbacks, Peacock has given up six earned runs on 12 hits and four walks.