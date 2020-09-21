Shoemaker (lat) was activated from the injured list as expected ahead of his scheduled start Monday against the Yankees.

A strained lat will wind up keeping Shoemaker out for exactly a month. He didn't exactly excel prior to the injury, posting a 4.91 ERA over five starts, though that did come with a 1.01 WHIP and a solid combination of a 24.5 percent strikeout rate and a 6.9 percent walk rate. He likely won't pitch too deep into this contest, as he's only been built up to 60 pitches.