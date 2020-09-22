Shoemaker allowed one run on three hits and two walks across three innings in Monday's 11-5 win over the Yankees. He struck out one and did not factor in the decision.

It was a short start for Shoemaker, as he was only built up to throw a maximum of 60 pitches after being held out since Aug. 21 with a lat strain. He was able to log three innings on 54 pitches, allowing an RBI single to Gio Urshela in the second inning. The right-hander exited with the Blue Jays leading 5-1, but did not qualify for the win. He will look to go slightly deeper in the game when he takes the ball Sunday against Baltimore.