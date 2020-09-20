Pitching coach Pete Walker said Shoemaker (late) is stretched out to 60 pitches and is "pretty much ready to go," Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Toronto has yet to decide how to deploy the veteran right-hander upon his return, but it appears he's about ready to be activated after spending about a month on the shelf. Shoemaker started in his first five outings of the season before going down with the lat injury and posted a 4.91 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 25:7 K:BB over 25.2 innings.