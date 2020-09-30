Shoemaker (0-0) threw three scoreless innings while allowing two hits and while striking out two and recording a no-decision in a loss to the Rays in Game 1 of the Wild Card Round.

Shoemaker looked strong in his second outing since returning from a latissimus strain, throwing 27 of his 35 pitches for strikes. The right-hander recorded a 4.71 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 5.95 FIP in 28.2 innings of work during the regular season. The 34-year-old has been restricted to three innings of work in both of his return outings.