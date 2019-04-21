Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Done for the season
Shoemaker (knee) suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Shoemaker suffered a knee injury Saturday that was originally diagnosed as a sprain. However, after further testing brought the dreaded diagnosis that his season was over. Sean Reid-Foley is a likely candidate to take Shoemaker's spot in the rotation while Ryan Borucki (elbow) and Clayton Richard (knee) remain out with injuries.
