Shoemaker is expected to be on the mound when the Blue Jays head to Atlanta on Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Shoemaker had been lined up to start Saturday against the Phillies, though the entirety of that weekend series was postponed due to fears that the Phillies had been caught up in the Marlins' coronavirus outbreak. He'll wind up starting on nine days' rest and will look to build on a strong season debut in which he held the Rays to just one run on three hits over six innings.