Shoemaker (knee) anticipates that he'll be ready to resume a throwing program in the coming weeks and believes he'll be free of any restrictions for most of the offseason, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Shoemaker was ruled out for the season shortly after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee during his fifth start of the season April 20. Now three months into the rehab process for a surgery that typically carries a 6-to-9-month recovery timeline, Shoemaker has been working out in his native Michigan around five or six times per week and is pleased with the progress he's made thus far. Regardless of whether he's cleared for mound work in the near future, Shoemaker plans to return to Toronto before season's end for a checkup, at which time he'll receive a regimen for his rehab heading into the winter. The Blue Jays could have interest in re-signing Shoemaker -- an impending free agent -- after he dazzled in his five outings before suffering the season-ending injury. The right-hander posted a 1.57 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 24 strikeouts in 28.2 innings.