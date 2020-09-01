Shoemaker (lat) played catch from 105 feet Tuesday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Shoemaker is working his way back from a lat strain he suffered in late August. He was never shut down from throwing for very long and continues making progress, though he's yet to throw off a mound.
