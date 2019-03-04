Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Fans five in second spring start
Shoemaker allowed two runs on two hits and a walk over 2.2 innings while striking out five in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.
A Luke Voit solo shot put a blemish on the right-hander's outing, but otherwise Shoemaker plowed through a New York lineup that featured few of its veteran starters. The Blue Jays continue to add starting pitching options, most recently inking Clay Buchholz to a deal, but if he's healthy Shoemaker figures to be locked into a mid-rotation role to begin the season.
