Shoemaker gave up three runs on three hits and two walks over five innings while striking out seven in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves.

The former Angel is on track to begin the season as the Jays' No. 3 starter, and while Shoemaker's 20:8 K:BB through 18 spring innings is encouraging, he's also served up five homers -- including one Wednesday by journeyman Andy Wilkins, who hasn't seen a big-league at-bat since 2016. A propensity for giving up long balls is a recipe for disaster in the AL East, so while Shoemaker still has some intrigue as a late-round lottery ticket and streaming option, he should be viewed as an extreme ERA risk in shallower fantasy formats.