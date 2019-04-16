Shoemaker gave up three runs on four hits with four walks while striking out four through six innings in a no-decision against the Twins on Monday.

There was plenty of good for Shoemaker as he earned a quality start, and his splitter induced 11 swinging-strikes. On the other hand, the 32-year-old allowed four walks and gave up a three-run bomb to C.J. Cron. The right-hander has been stellar with a 3-0 record and a 1.75 ERA through four starts. Shoemaker will make his next start Saturday in Oakland.