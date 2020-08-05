Shoemaker (0-1) took the loss Tuesday, surrendering six runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- and three walks over 4.2 innings in a 10-1 rout by Atlanta. He struck out two.

The right-hander wasn't sharp and has trouble locating his pitches, exiting after tossing 56 of 88 offerings for strikes, but the long layoff may be to blame -- Shoemaker last pitched July 25 as a result of the postponements in the Jays' schedule. He'll try to get back on track in his next outing, set for Sunday in Boston.