Shoemaker agreed to a one-year deal with the Blue Jays, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

The contract is in the range of $3 million or $3.5 million, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports. After missing time in each of the last two seasons with forearm issues, Shoemaker will look to rehab his market value on a one-year deal for his age-32 season. While this landing spot assures him of a long leash in the rotation, the move to the AL East means most mixed-league managers will want to pick their spots with when to start him. Shoemaker has only thrown 108.2 MLB innings over the last two seasons, striking out 102 over that stretch. His ERA marks (4.52 in 2017, 4.94 in 2018) are pretty rough, but his WHIP (topped out at 1.30 in 2017) and his 3.35 FIP from 2018 suggest that he can be useful if deployed in favorable situations.