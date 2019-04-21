Shoemaker was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left knee sprain.

Due to scheduled off days, the Blue Jays can operate with a four-man rotation for a while, next needing a fifth starter on May 4, although Shoemaker would be eligible to return as early as May 1. If Shoemaker's injury lingers well into May, Sean Reid-Foley could be an option to rejoin the big-league rotation.

More News
Our Latest Stories