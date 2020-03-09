Shoemaker walked one batter and struck out four over four no-hit, scoreless innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

The right-hander has had incredibly bad injury luck since 2017, pitching a total of 137.1 innings over the last three seasons, but Shoemaker is healthy this spring and seems intent on proving he's more than just a journeyman. The 33-year-old has a 0.00 ERA, 0.30 WHIP and 9:1 K:BB through 6.2 innings, and he's on track to fill in a mid-rotation spot behind Hyun-Jin Ryu for the Jays.