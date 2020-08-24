The Blue Jays are labeling Shoemaker (shoulder) as week-to-week with a right lat strain after he was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Toronto listed Shoemaker's injury as right shoulder inflammation a day earlier, but follow-up tests have revealed a more serious setback for the right-hander, who has a checkered health history. Until Shoemaker is cleared to resume a throwing program, his return from the IL shouldn't be viewed as imminent, and the week-to-week timeline suggests there's a real possibility that he may be at risk of missing the remainder of the season. With Trent Thornton (elbow) and Nate Pearson (elbow) also on the IL, the Blue Jays could turn to long relievers like Anthony Kay, Thomas Hatch and Shun Yamaguchi to fill rotation spots or take on more innings as primary pitchers.