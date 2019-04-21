Blue Jays' Matt Shoemaker: Likely headed to IL
Shoemaker (knee) will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
He underwent an MRI earlier in the day, but the results are not yet known. Due to scheduled off days, the Blue Jays can operate with a four-man rotation for a while, next needing a fifth starter on May 4, although Shoemaker would be eligible to return as early as May 1.
