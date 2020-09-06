Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker said Sunday that Shoemaker (lat) is progressing "quicker than we expected," Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.

After being shut down with a right lat strain for a little over a week, Shoemaker was able to resume a throwing program during the final days of August. He's extended his flat-ground throwing to 120 feet and it sounds like a return to elevated ground may not be too far off. Shoemaker remains without a set timetable for his return to big-league action.